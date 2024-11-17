Roof collapses during house fire in Atascadero

November 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The roof of a home in Atascadero collapsed amid an early morning fire on Saturday.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a fire in the living room and attic of a home on the 4000 block of San Benito Road. Before the family left the home, they opened windows to reduce smoke damage, but instead provided oxygen to the fire significantly increasing the spread.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke flowing from the eves and gable vents.

Thirty firefighters spent nearly an hour extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

