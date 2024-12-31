Candidate for this month’s dumbest criminal in Pismo Beach

December 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach officers arrested a man transporting a large amount of cannabis and methamphetamine in a vehicle parked in the pier parking lot after closure hours on Friday, who is now a candidate for this month’s dumbest criminal.

Officers contacted the man sleeping in his vehicle in the pier parking lot after closure hours. When the man opened his door, the officer spotted a large amount of marijuana which prompted a vehicle search.

California State Parks provided a drug canine to assist in the search. Officers seized over 5 pounds of marijuana and 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine and items for drug sales. The subject was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for various drug charges, including possession for sales.

