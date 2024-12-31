Out with the old, in with the new in Pismo Beach

December 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rosemarie Gaglione to replace Ben Fine as public works director.

Gaglione has over 30 years of experience in public works, including working for Marin County and the cities of Oxnard and Goleta. She has expertise in managing complex projects, fostering engagement, and ensuring sustainable development.

After 15 years years with Pismo Beach, Fine left the city shortly after a San Luis Obispo Superior Court in June awarded $350,000 to a contractor who said Fine and other city officials threatened to harm unless he agreed to accept less than the city owed him for his work.

“Jim Lewis and Ben Fine lied to the city council,” said Vince Lopez, the contractor. “That is why we won. The big bully could not push us around.”

Fine is now working as vice president of construction for Gary Grossman’s Coastal Community Builders, which has multiple projects underway in San Luis Obispo County.

