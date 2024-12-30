Officer rescues man trapped by fire in Grover Beach, video

December 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department on Monday released a dramatic video of an officer rescuing a man trapped in a burning mobile home on Friday.

After the officer arrived at the Grand Avenue Mobile Home Park, citizens told him there was someone inside the burning mobile home. With fire blocking the front door, the officer smashed a side window and rescued the man. The man suffered minor burn injuries.

It was later determined a portable propane heater started the fire that destroyed the mobile home.

The fire also caused minor damage to neighboring trailers.

