Escaped inmate captured in San Luis Obispo

December 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers last week captured an escaped inmate after he twice lied about his identity.

On Nov. 20, officers spoke with two men who were illegally parked in a disabled space at Conserv Fuel on Santa Rosa Street. One of the males did not have any identification. He provided multiple names to the officers who ultimately cited him for providing false identification to a peace officer, while not taking him to jail.

An officer again spoke with the man on Dec. 11. He again lied about his identity. During his arrest, officers identified the suspect as 40-year-old Ronald James Hart of Elma, Washington, a fugitive on the run.

Officers booked Hart in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of identity theft and for being a fugitive. The plan is to extradite Hart back to Washington.

