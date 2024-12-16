Wind energy project off Morro Bay paused after Trump’s win

December 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Energy giant Equinor paused its plan to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Morro Bay following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

The Norwegian-based primarily oil and gas corporation plans to continue fulfilling its local lease conditions while suspending some operations for the next two to three years, according to communications from company representatives to Central Coast fisherman. Equinor recently canceled wind energy projects in Vietnam, Spain and Portugal.

In 2022, the federal government auctioned off three offshore wind energy sites located between 20 and 30 miles off the coast near Morro Bay. Then in Dec. 2023, the state issued Equinor a permit allowing survey work to begin.

Even though the California Coastal Commission determined that site survey activities would not affect fish and other marine species, local fishermen reported catch numbers down 67% to 70% while Equinor did sonar work off the coast earlier this year. Fisherman groups have filed several legal challenges against the international energy conglomerate.

Trump has vowed to end offshore wind energy projects his first day in office.

Trump ran on lowering housing and energy costs. During his campaign speeches, he described offshore wind energy as “the most expensive energy there is.” He noted environmental concerns such as whale and bird deaths.

“We are going to make sure that that ends on day one,” Trump said during a campaign speech. “I’m going to write it out in an executive order. It’s going to end on day one.”

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...