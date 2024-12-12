Homeless woman found dead near Bob Jones Trail in San Luis Obispo
December 12, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A homeless woman was found dead near the Bob Jones Trail in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported an unconscious woman near the trailhead. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old woman who was not breathing.
Responders transported the woman to French Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased. [KSBY]
Law enforcement believes the death does not pose a threat to the community.
