Santa Barbara County deputies arrest Christmas tree thief

December 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a suspected Christmas tree thief on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, a caller reported the theft of multiple Christmas trees and wreaths from a nursery in the 100-block of S Patterson Avenue.

During their investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 43-year-old Matthew Johnson from Santa Barbara. Deputies arrested Johnson at his residence in the 4500-block of Oak Glen Drive on Wednesday.

In addition, deputies recovered one of the stolen trees as well as two wreaths.

Deputies booked Johnson in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for felony burglary, in lieu of $20,000 bail.

