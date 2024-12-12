Man shot, killed in Santa Maria
December 11, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 20-yesr-old man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening in Santa Maria.
Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 300 block of W. Sheila Lane. Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds near a residence.
Despite the efforts of law enforcement and medical teams, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Officers identified the victim as 20-year-old Santa Maria resident Anthony Hernandez.
Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.
