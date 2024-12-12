Front Page  »  

Man shot, killed in Santa Maria

December 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 20-yesr-old man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening in Santa Maria.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 300 block of W. Sheila Lane. Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds near a residence.

Despite the efforts of law enforcement and medical teams, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Officers identified the victim as 20-year-old Santa Maria resident Anthony Hernandez.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
﻿