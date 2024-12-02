Insiders bet on Lichtig for harbor commissioner. Did it pay off?

December 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A group of political insiders poured over $20,000 into the Port San Luis Harbor District commissioner race, all backing former San Luis Obispo City Manager Katie Lichtig and a plan to industrialize the harbor.

One of the most controversial issues in San Luis Obispo County is a plan to transform Port San Luis in rural Avila Beach into an industrial port to support the offshore wind industry. The wind energy support systems will include massive piers, which will have significant impacts on the local economy and its ocean-dependent ecosystems.

Plans to transform Port San Luis into an industrial port moved forward on July 23 with the board voting 3-2 to allow Clean Energy Terminals to lease 10 acres of the tidelands. The company plans to pay $25,000 for the first six months as it evaluates the area for support of off-shore wind energy farms planned off Morro Bay.

However, in order to proceed with the project, Clean Energy Terminals will need a separate approval from the San Luis Harbor District Board. With Commissioner Jim Blecha electing not to run for reelection, his seat is now the swing vote.

Lichtig and retired commercial fisherman Richard Scangarello threw their hats into the ring. Scangarello was openly opposed to industrializing the port.

And even though Lichtig did not disclose her view on industrialization, her endorsement list includes the who’s who of local wind energy and its affiliated infrastructure supporters. Endorsers include, State Assemblywoman Dawn Addis, SLO County supervisors Dawn Ortiz-Legg, Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding, and the three members of the harbor commission who voted to lease the tidelands.

While Scangarello chose not to seek money, Lichtig raised over $20,000 from a group of largely political insiders. Donations included $950 from attorney Don Ernst, $900 from attorney Ray Mattison, $950 from Colleen Mattison, $500 from James Mattison and $250 from former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill’s administrative assistant Susan Devine.

Former and current elected officials who donated to Lichtig include, SLO City Council member Jan Marx and Andy Pease; former SLO City Councilwoman Carlyn Christianson, and former Morro Bay Mayor Jamie Irons.

Scangarello won the seat with over 60% of the votes, crushing Lichtig’s hopes.

