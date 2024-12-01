Financial mismanagement continues at SLO County waste agency

December 1, 2024

OPINION by JULIE TACKER

Years of financial mismanagement, conflicts of interest and embezzlement at San Luis Obispo County’s waste management agency led to investigations, resignations and an arrest. Even so, it appears that instead of learning from the past, conflicts of interest and fiscal mismanagement continue.

As trash rates skyrocket, an agency paid through local trash bills, the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA), continues to spend money on pet projects, one of which is tied to one of its board members.

In November, the IWMA board awarded a $10,000 grant to the Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo County (ECOSLO) to partially fund their Green Business Program. The program provides free technical assistance for small to medium size businesses to help them save money and resources.

ECOSLO Executive Director Kendra Paulding’s application explains their intended use of the $10,000 grant. Kendra Paulding was picked for the nonprofit’s leadership role after her husband Jimmy Paulding won a seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors.

Kendra Paulding’s application breaks down the funds into three categories, and commits to tracking monies spent over a two-year period:

$5,000 for ECOSLO staff time (salaries and benefits).

$1,500 for ECOSLO administration (office rent, insurance, internet, utilities, etc.)

$3,500 for 14 $250 rebates to SLO County businesses to help offset the costs of purchasing reusable products for break room kitchens within these small businesses, such as stainless steel cups, bamboo or metal utensils, bamboo or metal plates and bowls, cloth napkins, metal to-go containers, reusable silicone zip-lock bags.

Encouraged by IWMA’s Executive Director Peter Cron, whose pitch falsely claimed the IWMA was one of ECOSLO’s green businesses, the IWMA board approved the approval. For the record, the IWMA is not currently a certified green business.

Only Arroyo Grande Councilman Jim Guthrie asked hard questions and then voted against the expenditure. Supervisor Jimmy Paulding, who represents the county, recused himself from the vote because he had a financial conflict of interest because of his wife’s employment.

The awarded grant earmarks $6,500 to give away $3,500 for just 14 businesses to spend $250 each to stock their break room kitchens with reusable’s over the convenience of disposable non-recyclable coffee pods, cups and napkins.

These top-heavy expenses to overhead and labor are lopsided.

The IWMA should return to its vision: “We will make continuous progress towards reducing waste in San Luis Obispo County.”

IWMA needs to stop wasting money, send ECOSLO to the thrift store where it can get reusable items for a fraction of the cost, take already manufactured products out of the waste stream, reduce energy by not manufacturing new kitchenware and benefit more small businesses than just fourteen.

I don’t get it and can’t get behind the continued mismanagement.

