Three-car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Margarita

December 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A three-car crash on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita has snarled southbound traffic.

Shortly after 8:20, a caller reported a three car collision on Highway 101 north of Highway 58. CHP officers closed one southbound lane of the highway and are evaluating injuries, according to the CHP.

Officers determined a silver sedan rear ended a red Ford. Another silver sedan was also involved in the crash.

The crash is causing delays for southbound motorists.

