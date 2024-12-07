Lompoc attempted murder suspect arrested in Seattle

December 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

FBI agents arrested a suspect on Friday who allegedly shot a woman in Lompoc more than five months ago. The victim survived the shooting.

On July 9, 2024, 46-year-old Paul Felix Pina Jr. allegedly shot the woman on the 1000 block of W. Walnut Avenue during a domestic dispute and then fled the scene. Responders transported the victim to a hospital where she was treated for a gunshot wound in her left arm.

On Friday, FBI agents in the Seattle area located and arrested Pina on an outstanding attempted murder warrant.

“The Lompoc Police Department expresses gratitude to the FBI for their assistance in this case,” according to police.

