Paso Robles delays required improvements for large housing development

December 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to delay required sewer line and traffic improvements for a large residential project on the south east side of the city until after some of the homes are completed.

The Beechwood Specific Plan includes the construction of 911 residential units, with at least 150 multi-family residential units; 40,000 square feet of mixed-use; and 20 plus acres of open space. Before construction permits are given, the developer was required to make mutiple off-site traffic and infrastructure improvements.

Conditions of approval for the project include improvements to the southbound right turn lane at South River Road and Niblick Road, and to a section of sewer line and an affiliated lift station.

On Tuesday, the city council voted to allow the developer to procure 150 housing unit permits before he does the road improvements. The vote did not alleviate the off-site traffic improvements from being installed, only changed the timing.

In regard to sewer improvements, the developer can procure 50 permits before completing the sewer upgrades.

With governments facing economic hardships, building new homes helps increase property tax revenues.

