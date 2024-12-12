Stolen items found at fatal crash near Nipomo

December 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Officers found stolen items during an investigation into a fatal crash on Highway 101 near Nipomo on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a CHP officer stopped for a parked car on southbound Highway 101. The driver, however, sped away at speeds that exceeded 100 mph.

While attempting to take the Highway 166 on ramp, the vehicle rolled multiple times landing on Hutton Road.

The 25-year-old driver was ejected during the crash. Responders transported the man to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Officer found mutiple stolen items inside and outside the vehicle following the crash. Officers are asking anyone who has been a victim of theft in the past week to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP Office property and evidence unit to describe the item.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...