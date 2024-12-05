Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo County
December 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers are without Power in San Luis Obispo County because of outages in Cambria, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after noon, 1,575 customers lost power in Cambria. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 6:30 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
In Pismo Beach, 1,310 PG&E customers lost power at 2:35 p.m. The power is expected to be restored by 7:45 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
In Grover Beach, 66 customers are without power because of planned maintenance. The power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.
