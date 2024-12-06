Atascadero police seek public’s help identifying purse thief
December 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Atascadero Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole a purse from the Walgreens parking lot on El Camino Real.
After spending time in the store, the man went outside and took a purse from an unlocked car. There are surveillance videos inside and outside the store.
Police are circulating a surveillance image of the man inside the store. The dark haired man is wearing dark grey pants and jacket.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the suspect to call the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051, select option 0, and reference case number 24-1990.
