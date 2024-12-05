Rent former San Luis Obispo mayor’s home, dresses included
December 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Former San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon is renting out her fully furnished and decorated home which includes some of her iconic outfits hanging on walls.
Offered as a month to month lease, the home is located in the downtown area. The home “features a one-bedroom, one-bath unit, and a charming glamping tent in the backyard.”
First elected to office in 2016, amid allegations she took gifts from a marijuana businessman, Harmon announced she was stepping down to battle climate change in Aug. 2021.
The former mayor’s attachment to red roses and eclectic style is on display throughout the house.
