Neighbors concerned about access to homes in Santa Margarita

December 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A sign posted as you leave or enter Tassajara Creek Road in Santa Margarita informs residents their only access to their homes will be closed from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. for the next three days for construction of a new bridge.

More than 50 households depend on Tassajara Creek Road for a road in and out of the canyon. Several neighbors have voiced concerns about their ability to access or leave their homes during the next three days.

San Luis Obispo County Public Works staff plans to allow groups of cars to move over the work area throughout the day as they make needed repairs to the bridge.

