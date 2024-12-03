Man dies after bar fight in Atascadero, identified

December 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The man who suffered a head injury during a bar fight in Atascadero has died from his injuries. Investigators identified the deceased man as 30-year-old Lucky Thomas of Atascadero.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 24, a caller reported a man was knocked unconscious during an altercation in the parking lot of Outlaws Bar, located on East Frond Road. Multiple tavern patrons witnessed the assault.

First responders transported Thomas to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Nov. 27. Investigators are not releasing the identity of the suspect at this time.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Sergeant Netz at (805) 470-3252.

