One person killed, two critically injured in crash in Santa Maria
December 17, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
One person was killed and two people were critically injured in a three-car crash in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 2 p.m., an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck rear-ended a Honda Fit that was stopped on E Clark Road. The collision propelled the Honda Fit into the westbound lane in the path of a Dodge Ram.
A passenger in the Honda Fit died at the scene. The driver and a second passenger suffered serious injuries. Responders transported the critically injured victims to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Neither of the other drivers was injured in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines