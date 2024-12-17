One person killed, two critically injured in crash in Santa Maria

December 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed and two people were critically injured in a three-car crash in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck rear-ended a Honda Fit that was stopped on E Clark Road. The collision propelled the Honda Fit into the westbound lane in the path of a Dodge Ram.

A passenger in the Honda Fit died at the scene. The driver and a second passenger suffered serious injuries. Responders transported the critically injured victims to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Neither of the other drivers was injured in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...