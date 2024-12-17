Should the Cayucos Sanitary District manager live in California?

December 17, 2024

OPINION by JULIE TACKER

As we close out 2024 and look ahead to 2025, Cayucos Sanitary District is planning to renew its employment contract with District Manager Rick Koon. Not only is Koon the highest paid special district manager in San Luis Obispo County, he is the only district administrator working remotely because he lives outside of California.

Cayucos Sanitary District provides just wastewater service and has a garbage franchise for approximately 3,000 homes in the tiny seaside town.

Originally, Koon worked as a contractor for the district, but when California began requiring independent contractors to become employees, the district hired him full time at $216,000 annually, twenty days a year of vacation, plus a healthy package of fringe benefits.

At the time the position was tailored to him and tasked with two roles: district manager and capital projects manager until the $25 million wastewater treatment plant was complete, then the district would have the right to initiate negotiations to revise and adjust the salary and number of hours worked to reflect only the district manager duties and responsibilities.

The ribbon cutting for the new wastewater treatment plant was held on Sept. 14, 2021.

Even so, subsequent employee performance reviews did not reflect a change of Koon’s duties nor a commensurate reduction in salary. In fact, Koon has received several healthy bumps in pay over these last few years. The most recent number available from the State Controller’s Office pegs Koon’s salary at $241,271 with $32,526 in benefits.

Weirdly, it has come to light that Koon has built a retirement home out of state and has been working remotely for several months.

He attends work and board meetings through online meeting platforms and is “supervising” his staff from across state lines through his phone. It’s been months since he was in Cayucos. Yet, district financials reflect he receives a steady paycheck.

Kudos to the staff for holding down the fort, but shame on the board for failing to reduce Koon’s salary several years ago when the wastewater plant was deemed complete and failing to require he be available, in person, within some respectable response time.

Julie Tacker is a life-long San Luis Obispo County resident and local government watchdog.

