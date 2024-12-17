Three men arrested in child sex sting in San Luis Obispo

December 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County law enforcement arrested three men in an undercover child sex sting operation in San Luis Obispo last week, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 12, investigators from the SLO County Sheriff and District Attorney’s offices conducted an operation aimed at intercepting child sex predators in the city of San Luis Obispo. Deputies nabbed three men, each of whom had arranged to meet with a girl under 15 years old for the purposes of engaging in a sexual encounter.

Instead, the person the men contacted was an undercover detective.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Genaro Santana Avalos of Santa Maria, 42-year-old Ernesto Fernandez of Santa Maria, and 29-year Salvador Mendoza Pille of Oceano all on charges of arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes.

The Santa Maria Police Department, San Luis Obispo Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department assisted in the sting operation.

