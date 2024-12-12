Pair arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at home in San Luis Obispo

December 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two people are in jail after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a home in San Luis Obispo from a car the pair was traveling in on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a caller reported 26-year-old Rachel Tomassi was threatening to harm a female acquaintance. Officers arrived to find a small fire burning in the middle of the street and observed a vehicle with the same description as Tomassi’s leaving the immediate area.

Officers quickly extinguished the fire and then located a bottle filled with gasoline near the front door of the residence. Officers determined the fire was from a makeshift wick that fell out of the Molotov cocktail as it was being thrown at the residence.

Officers located and stopped Tomassi’s vehicle near the intersection of Osos and Buchon streets, and found both Tomassi and her 19-year-old passenger Kamakani Huihui inside.

During their investigation, officers found an unused Molotov cocktail bottle similar to the one found at the victim’s residence. Tomassi and Huihui were arrested and booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted arson, conspiracy, possession of flammable liquid and possession of a destructive device. They remain in jail with both of the suspects bail set at $300,000.

