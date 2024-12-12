Possible gun shot at Flamson Junior High School in Paso Robles
December 12, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Officials placed Flamson Junior High School in Paso Robles on lock down after a loud bank that was possibly a gun shot was heard on campus on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m., two students were fighting when the bang was heard, according to a text from the Paso Robles Unified School District to parents. At least six officers were sent to the school.
Two students were detained, according to the text. There were no injuries reported.
Following the text, more than 100 parents and family members went to the school.
Officers told CalCoastNews the investigation is ongoing.
