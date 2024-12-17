Paso Robles officials warn residents of water treatment scam

December 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles officials are warning the public about a scam targeting local water customers.

The scammers visit residents at their homes and falsely claim the city’s water supply is contaminated, specifically advising against drinking or using water without additional treatment. Scammers then attempt to sell their targets water treatment units under the guise the state provided the units.

However, the water in Paso Robles remains safe for drinking and other uses.

City officials warn residents to be cautious and take the following precautions:

Do not provide personal or financial information to unverified individuals or companies.

Request identification from anyone claiming to represent a company, agency, or the government.

Verify claims by contacting the appropriate state or local agency before making any decisions.

Report suspicious activity to the Paso Robles Police Department.

