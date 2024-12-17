Paso Robles officials warn residents of water treatment scam
December 16, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles officials are warning the public about a scam targeting local water customers.
The scammers visit residents at their homes and falsely claim the city’s water supply is contaminated, specifically advising against drinking or using water without additional treatment. Scammers then attempt to sell their targets water treatment units under the guise the state provided the units.
However, the water in Paso Robles remains safe for drinking and other uses.
City officials warn residents to be cautious and take the following precautions:
- Do not provide personal or financial information to unverified individuals or companies.
- Request identification from anyone claiming to represent a company, agency, or the government.
- Verify claims by contacting the appropriate state or local agency before making any decisions.
- Report suspicious activity to the Paso Robles Police Department.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines