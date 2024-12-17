Front Page  »  

Paso Robles officials warn residents of water treatment scam

December 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles officials are warning the public about a scam targeting local water customers.

The scammers visit residents at their homes and falsely claim the city’s water supply is contaminated, specifically advising against drinking or using water without additional treatment. Scammers then attempt to sell their targets water treatment units under the guise the state provided the units.

However, the water in Paso Robles remains safe for drinking and other uses.

City officials warn residents to be cautious and take the following precautions:

  • Do not provide personal or financial information to unverified individuals or companies.
  • Request identification from anyone claiming to represent a company, agency, or the government.
  • Verify claims by contacting the appropriate state or local agency before making any decisions.
  • Report suspicious activity to the Paso Robles Police Department.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

I’ll clarify for everyone, again. The state is NOT going to refund you any money or “provide” any water treatment units. However(!); water treatment after city treatment, is not a scam. Many cities use chlorine or other chemicals to disinfect the water but they do not remove it before sending it to your kitchen faucet. If you want that chlorine or other treatment chemicals removed, you will need further water treatment at your home. Reverse osmosis is a great option for further purifying your drinking water.


0
﻿