Police seek public’s help finding missing Morro Bay teen
December 15, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Morro Bay Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
Nearly two months ago, Daniel Tovar was first reported missing. His family initially suspected he went with an acquaintance to Oregon.
However, last week Tovar’s phone showed he was likely back on the Central Coast.
Police describe the teen as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, having brown eyes and brown hair, and a chipped right front tooth.
Officers are asking anyone with information on Tovar’s whereabouts contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225 or Detective Christian Galaz at (805) 772-6229.
