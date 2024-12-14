San Luis Obispo man charged with rape, child porn

December 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo man is in jail for allegedly raping an unconscious woman and possession of child pornography.

On Oct. 24, David Randall Quintero allegedly raped the woman at a residence on the 1900 block of Santa Barbara Street in San Luis Obispo. Three days later, the victim reported a person she knew, Quintero, raped her.

At the time, investigators were already investigating Quintero regarding possessing child porn.

After obtaining a warrant, officers searched Quintero’s home on Nov. 21 and found more than 1500 images of child sexual abuse material.

Officers then booked Quintero in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of child porn and rape of an unconscious person. He remains in custody with his bail set at $400,000.

