San Luis Obispo County backyard burning opens this week

December 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s backyard burning season opens up on Monday.

Residents of non-urban properties may apply for a permit to burn green waste. Permits are available through the SLO County Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.

Backyard burning in San Luis Obispo County

Backyard burning refers to the burning of green waste material and requires both an APCD permit and a permit from CAL FIRE.

Backyard burning is permitted only for occupants of one or two family dwellings located outside of urban reserve and village reserve line areas.

Atascadero and Arroyo Grande administer their own backyard burn programs. Atascadero plans to permit backyard burning in January.

All residential open burning of cannabis waste is prohibited.

Officials encourage those who have held burn permits within the last two years to renew online this season.

Alternatives to backyard burning may be available.

