Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo County backyard burning opens this week

December 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s backyard burning season opens up on Monday.

Residents of non-urban properties may apply for a permit to burn green waste. Permits are available through the SLO County Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.

Backyard burning in San Luis Obispo County

  • Backyard burning refers to the burning of green waste material and requires both an APCD permit and a permit from CAL FIRE.
  • Backyard burning is permitted only for occupants of one or two family dwellings located outside of urban reserve and village reserve line areas.
  • Atascadero and Arroyo Grande administer their own backyard burn programs. Atascadero plans to permit backyard burning in January.
  • All residential open burning of cannabis waste is prohibited.
  • Officials encourage those who have held burn permits within the last two years to renew online this season.
  • Alternatives to backyard burning may be available.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
﻿