Propane heater started mobile home fire in Grover Beach
December 29, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A portable propane heater started the fire that destroyed a mobile home and injured a resident on Friday in Grover Beach.
Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported a mobile home on fire at the Grand Avenue Mobile Home Park. Firefighters arrived to find the front door blocked by flames with a resident trapped inside.
Firefighters went around the home and broke a window, and then helped the resident escape. First responder transported the injured man to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
The fire also caused minor damage to neighboring trailers.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines