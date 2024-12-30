Propane heater started mobile home fire in Grover Beach

December 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A portable propane heater started the fire that destroyed a mobile home and injured a resident on Friday in Grover Beach.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported a mobile home on fire at the Grand Avenue Mobile Home Park. Firefighters arrived to find the front door blocked by flames with a resident trapped inside.

Firefighters went around the home and broke a window, and then helped the resident escape. First responder transported the injured man to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The fire also caused minor damage to neighboring trailers.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...