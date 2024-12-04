Rug stolen from Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo covertly returned

December 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Following the fifth time thieves stole the welcome rug from the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, hotel management offered a $500 reward for return of the rug and for the identity of the thief or thieves. Management also posted photos of the theft.

This time, someone sent the rug back in an unmarked box with no note or return address. [KSBY]

The rug was reported stolen on the afternoon of Nov. 16. Two males in their late teens or early twenties walked into the establishment, grabbed the rug, ran outside, and jumped in the back seat of a silver truck. The thieves were wearing black hoodies and medical masks.

