Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian in Santa Maria
December 4, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Santa Maria on Tuesday night.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the vehicle crashed into the pedestrian at the intersection of Orchard Street and North Broadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The pedestrian died shortly after the crash.
The name of the deceased is not being disclosed pending notification of his next of kin.
The driver waited at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Officers do not believe drug or alcohol were factors in the deadly crash.
