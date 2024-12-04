Dangerous murderer escapes in Kern County, on the run

December 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

California officials are searching for a dangerous inmate who escaped Tuesday shortly after arriving at the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano.

Officials transported Cesar M. Hernandez to the courthouse for an appearance. Upon arrival, Hernandez broke away from custody staff, jumped out of a van, and fled.

He is currently at large.

Hernandez, 34, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 161 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing an orange top and orange pants.

In 2019, Hernandez was sentenced to 25 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, a second-strike offense.

Anyone who sees Hernandez or has knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately call 9-1-1 or contact Lt. Anthony Sotello at (661) 721-6300 extension 5506.

Since 1977, 99% of all escaped inmates have been apprehended.

