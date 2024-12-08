San Luis Obispo County shooting range temporarily closing

December 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County shooting range is closing the end of the month, though it is expected to reopen under new management in the future.

Located off Highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay, the San Luis Obispo Sportsman’s Association includes a public shooting range and club facilities. Its lease with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife ends on Dec. 31 and is not being renewed because of violations with its state contract.

In 2021, the state first informed the association of mutiple violations. For example, the association failed to charge the agreed rate and collect money through the state system.

The association also renovated the facilities, but failed to make them complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act as required.

In January, the state will put out a request for proposals, which will be reviewed after 45 days. The association plans to apply for the new contract.

