Six men assault student on Cal Poly campus

December 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Six men assaulted a male student on the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning, according to Cal Poly administration.

A male student was walking on the pathway between Inyo and Buena Vista in Poly Canyon Village at 3 a.m. when six males attacked him. Cal Poly has not yet released the condition or name of the student.

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects, who are described as Hispanic males between 18 to 20 years old. They were driving a white four-door sedan.

As part of the Clery Act, campus officials are required to provide a warning if there is a serious or ongoing threat to the campus community. Cal Poly sent a warning email to students shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Cal Poly provided the following tips to students:

Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, get to a safe place and call for help.

Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.

Travel in pairs or groups when possible and inform friends of your intended locations and times of travel.

Rave Guardian offers Cal Poly users a single safety app that can send anonymous tips, set a safety timer for self-guided on-campus safety walks, text Mustang Patrol directly for safety walks, connect to 24-hour police or support services, and maintain easy emergency communication directly with police.

