Two motorcycles, car crash in Grover Beach, video

December 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two motorcyclists were thrown from their bikes when a white sedan turned in front of them in Grover Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the motorcyclists were driving from the area of the beach parking lot on Grand Avenue when a white sedan made a left turn in front of them at the intersection of 3rd Street. One motorcycle clipped the back of the sedan while the other crashed into the side of the car.

No one suffered major injuries in the crash, police said.

“Traffic accidents have increased in Grover Beach,” police said. “Let’s all work together to slow down, pay attention, and be safe.”

