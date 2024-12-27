Two teenage murder suspects arrested in Santa Maria

December 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested two teenagers on Friday who are suspected of murdering 20-year-old Anthony Hernandez earlier this month.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, a caller reported a shooting in the 300 block of W. Sheila Lane. Officers arrived to find Hernandez suffering from gunshot wounds near a residence. He died at the scene.

On Friday, officers arrested 18-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramirez and a 16-year-old male on charges of murder with gang enhancements. In addition, 21-year-old Alex Lopez-Ramirez was charged with accessory after the fact.

Officers are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Hesch at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1349.

