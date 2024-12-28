Teens throw rocks off bridge in San Luis Obispo, break windshield

December 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A group of four teens threw large rocks from a railroad bridge at cars driving on Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo on Dec. 20, breaking one windshield and then laughing at their victim.

At 6:15 p.m., Thomas Dugger was driving his Tesla on Tank Farm Road when a boulder from above hit his windshield, spraying glass shards on his clothes and car interior. While the rock made a bowl type indention in his front window, the boulder did not hit Dugger.

Four teens were standing on the bridge laughing at Dugger while he called 9-1-1. As the teens ran away heading west on Morning Glory Way, Dugger asked if he could run them down. The operator said no.

Officers arrived and took a report, but when Dugger asked if they were going to canvas the neighborhood to see if the teens were captured on surveillance videos, the officer said Dugger could canvas, he said.

Dugger is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest. He is asking people residing on Morning Glory Way to check their security footage from 6:15 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 20. Witnesses can contact Dugger through his email at thomasdugger1@gmail.com.

Earlier this year, two teenagers pleaded guilty to participating in a rock throwing spree in which a 20-year-old woman lost her life, three people were injured, and seven vehicles damaged in Colorado.

“A few inches and I would be dead,” Dugger said. “Police have done nothing, and the public must be informed of this.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...