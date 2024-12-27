Driver falls asleep, crashes near Shandon
December 27, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A driver fell asleep and crashed on Highway 46 near Shandon on Friday morning, according to the CHP.
Headed eastbound on Highway 46, the Central Valley driver fell asleep during a long-distance commute. The silver Honda Accord drove off the highway between two bridges before launching 150 feet across a dry river bed. The Honda landed on its roof.
The driver extricated themselves and waved down help.
CHP officers warn the public to be well-rested before driving, take breaks and pull over if drowsy.
