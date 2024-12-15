Vehicle plunges 100 feet off Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village

December 15, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vehicle plunged 100 feet off Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village on Saturday, injuring a woman.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the woman’s vehicle veered off northbound Highway 1, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The car went about 100 feet over the side of the highway before coming to rest upside down in an embankment.

Firefighters used a rope system to hoist the woman up to the highway. She sustained minor to moderate injuries.

An ambulance transported the woman to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Authorities temporarily closed one lane of northbound Highway 1 in the area.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...