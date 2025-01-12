Atascadero officer helps tourist recover her belongings

January 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero Police Department has recognized Corporal Brett Calloway for his exceptional work helping a tourist from Hong Kong recover her purse and identifications.

Late last month, the woman was traveling through our community when she stopped for lunch at In-N-Out Burger in Atascadero. Once she was back on the road, she realized she had forgotten the purse at the restaurant.

However, by the time she returned the purse was gone.

Calloway obtained video footage of the theft which showed the suspect throwing the purse in the trash. With the assistance of restaurant staff, Calloway sifted through their trash compactor and recovered the purse.

While the victim’s identifications and credit cards were still in the purse, a substantial amount of cash was missing.

Police then circulated surveillance images of a man and woman inside the Atascadero In-N-Out Burger which led the suspect to confess.

The victim is back in Hong Kong with her purse, the suspect was identified and the case is closed.

“So here is a big thank you to Corporal Calloway for his excellent work on this case,” according to the police department. “We also owe a big thank you to the In-N-Out team and you junior detectives among our social media followers. Without your assistance, this case may have gone unsolved.”

