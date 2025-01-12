Van crashes into cars and people on Stearns Wharf, injures five

January 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A commercial van crashed into two pedestrians and 10 parked cars on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, injuring five people.

Shortly before 4 p.m., multiple 9-1-1 callers reported a collision on the wharf. Santa Barbara police officers arrived to find two pedestrians with moderate injuries and three occupants of parked vehicles with complaints of pain.

Responders transported the two pedestrians and the three occupants of parked vehicles to area hospitals.

The driver of the Big Easy Catering van was transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment of a preexisting medical condition.

