Atascadero police searching for alleged purse thieves

January 9, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero police are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly stole a purse at In-N-Out Burger in the North County city.

Police are circulating surveillance images of a man and woman inside the Atascadero In-N-Out. The suspects appear to be dressed in Las Vegas Raiders apparel.

Investigators ask that anyone who can identify the suspects or who has information about the case contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

