Atascadero police searching for alleged purse thieves
January 9, 2025
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Atascadero police are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly stole a purse at In-N-Out Burger in the North County city.
Police are circulating surveillance images of a man and woman inside the Atascadero In-N-Out. The suspects appear to be dressed in Las Vegas Raiders apparel.
Investigators ask that anyone who can identify the suspects or who has information about the case contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines