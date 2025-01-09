San Luis Obispo police catch wanted suspect with meth

January 9, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers on Friday night arrested a wanted suspect, whom they found to allegedly be selling methamphetamine.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers contacted Robert Gutierrez, 50, while doing foot patrol on the Bob Jones Trail. Gutierrez, whom police describe as a transient living in San Luis Obispo, had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, according to police.

Officers took Gutierrez into custody. While searching his belongings, officers found a substantial amount of methamphetamine, scales and cash, police say.

Police arrested Gutierrez for his warrant and for felony possession of methamphetamine. Gutierrez currently remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail with no bail amount set, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

Gutierrez has pleaded to two years for narcotics, police said.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...