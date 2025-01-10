Wrong-way driver crashes into Jeep in Arroyo Grande

January 9, 2025

BY KAREN VELIE

An alleged drunk driver, who was headed the wrong way on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande, crashed into a Jeep on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 1 p.m., David Berdahl was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 101, north of Grand Avenue. At the same time, Anthony Padron was driving southbound in a 2009 Jeep Liberty.

Padron noticed headlights in front of him and swerved to the right to avoid a crash. However, Padron was unable to avoid the head-on collision.

Firefighters rescued Berdahl, who was trapped in the Ford. Responders transported him to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Padron was able to exit his Jeep before it caught on fire. Responders transported him to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

It is believed alcohol played a factor in this collision. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or has information pertinent to the investigation to contact Officer Hendricks at the San Luis Obispo area California Highway Patrol at 805-594-8700.

