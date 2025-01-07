Paso Robles man pleads not guilty to embezzlement

January 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 37-year-old Paso Robles man accused of embezzling more than $400,000 from his employer pleaded not guilty last month. Robert Vasquez is facing 15 charges related to embezzlement and possession of an assault weapon.

In May, Atascadero detectives began investigating Vasquez after the the owner of Scott O’Brien Fire and Safety reported a suspected case of employee embezzlement. Detectives determined Robert Vasquez, the company’s chief operations officer, embezzled $423,460 from the business from Jan. 2019 through Oct. 2023.

Investigators believe that Vasquez misused company funds for personal expenses

including, paying his rent, spending cash, and paying his personal credit card bills.

Vasquez is scheduled to be back in court on Fe. 5 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...