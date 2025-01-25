Continuation school in Cambria temporarily closes, only one student

January 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Cambria’s continuation high school is temporarily closed after enrollment fell to just one student.

Part of the Coast Unified School District, Leffingwell Continuation High School suspended operations, but is not permanently closed. The school’s only student plans to finish their work in February.

The district is slated to reopen Leffingwell if enrollment increases.

Curriculum at the continuation school focuses on real-life learning skills and preparation for post-secondary education. Students work collaboratively and independently to meet requirements for graduation.

The continuation campus is adjacent to Coast Union High School on Santa Rosa Creek Road.

