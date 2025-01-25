Vandenberg rocket lights up San Luis Obispo County skies
January 24, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 23 starlight satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday morning and lit up skies in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
One early morning driver questioned if the lights were a drone from New Jersey? Others watched the bizarre blob of light and wondered what was going on.
Shortly after 6 a.m., Vandenberg conducted its fourth successful launch in 2025.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines