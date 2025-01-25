Vandenberg rocket lights up San Luis Obispo County skies

January 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 23 starlight satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday morning and lit up skies in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

One early morning driver questioned if the lights were a drone from New Jersey? Others watched the bizarre blob of light and wondered what was going on.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Vandenberg conducted its fourth successful launch in 2025.

