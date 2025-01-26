Battery storage facility in Nipomo nearly completed

January 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 100 megawatt battery storage facility is slated to open next month in Nipomo. Caballero Energy Storage plans to store energy in lithium-ion batteries.

Initially proposed and owned by PG&E, Apha Omega Power recently acquired the facility located near Joshua Street approximately 1,000 feet from Highway 101.

Caballero Energy Storage is slated to provide enough energy to power over 100,000 homes for up to four hours daily during peak electricity demand periods. The plan is to charge the batteries when energy demand and prices are lower — such as solar generation during daylight hours — and then send the power to the grid during peak demand.

In the aftermath of a raging fire earlier this month at a battery storage facility in Moss Landing, Assemblywoman Dawn Addis introduced legislation that if passed will require future battery storage facilities to be located at least 3,200 feet from sensitive places like homes, schools and medical facilities.

While the legislation will likely halt plans for a proposed 600-megawatt battery storage facility in Morro Bay, it appears it will have no impact on the Caballero Energy Storage in Nipomo.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...