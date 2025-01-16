Front Page  »  

Contractor loses position for illegal practices, Cambria hires him

January 16, 2025

Charles Grace

By KAREN VELIE

Less than two years after Charlies Grace settled a lawsuit with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for illegal business practices and false advertising, Cambria hired his company Grace Environmental Services to install water meters.

Prosecutors filed a civil suit in 2021 against Grace and his private company regarding their management of the San Simeon Community Services District. In a June 2023 settlement agreement, Grace agreed to pay a civil penalty of $75,000, and to stop working for the district.

Late last year, Cambria put out a request for companies to bid on upgrading 3,500 water meters. Grace then submitted the lowest bid for the project, $217,000.

Even though multiple members of the public asked the board not to select a known bad actor, the Cambria Community Services Board voted to give the contract to Grace’s company at its Jan. 9 meeting.

“Take the message from the court and do not hire him in Cambria,” Christine Heinrichs wrote the board. “The district has several items other than hiring a known bad actor, at any price.”

 


Who makes the decision to award the contract to this guy? How many bad decisions do those in charge get to make before they take accountability?

Warning…when this whole thing goes sideways…and it most likely will go sideways, is the folks that chose this guy going to take accountability for the legal mess, additional costs, litigation, unfulfilled work, and the additional money that will be needed to pay the next guy to come in and complete the work at 1 1/2 to 2 times the budgeted amount?

Good luck with those water meters Cambria…

How do these people wind up in these roles? I really hope citizens take some time to reflect on the disasters of LA, Oakland, San Francisco, etc… because the utter failures of the incompetent people in positions of responsibility should scare you. Choices have consequences, and this contract choice has a very high degree of probability of turning out very badly…but hey…what would I know? I’ll come back and apologize with full humility if things go smoothly on this, but I highly doubt I will need to.


